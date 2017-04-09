Olympia police investigate attempted kidnapping

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Police say two girls were able to escape after an attempted kidnapping in Olympia Sunday afternoon.

Olympia Police report that the girls were riding their bicycles around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Wiggins Road SE when they went into the woods to chase a cat.

Once there, police say an unknown man suddenly grabbed one of the girls by her arm and began pulling her toward a nearby briar patch.

Both girls screamed, police reported, and the man let go. Both girls rode home and notified their parents, who called 911.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and were not able to locate the suspect.

The man is described by police as a white man in his 20s, about 5'10' with a muscular build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a red sleeveless t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes and has a tattoo on his upper left shoulder.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia Police at 360.753.8300 (or after business hours at 360.704.2740).

© 2017 KING-TV