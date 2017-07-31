Olympia Police investigate after body found, high-speed chase

Police investigated Monday after at least one person was found dead with a gunshot wound at a Lacey home and man led police on a high-speed chase.

The person involved in the chase with Olympia police and state patrol crashed at the Olympia Auto Mall shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the driver was shooting at officers during the pursuit. He also had two children in the car.

Officers say the man shot himself after crashing. It’s unclear if he survived.

According to police, the children were safely removed from the car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

