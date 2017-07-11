Olympia gridlock keeps projects on hold
Lawmakers avoided a state government shutdown last month by passing an operating budget, but now continued gridlock has tied up approval of the state's construction budget. Hundreds of projects and thousands of jobs are in jeopardy.
KING 6:35 PM. PDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Why is a nearly-new bridge still shut down?
-
Seattle City Council approves income tax
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
Site selected of Paul Allen-backed housing project
-
Declining San Francisco housing market could have an affect on Seattle
-
An explosion of kittens hits Western Washsington, looking for loving homes
-
Attacks near King County courthouse
-
Video: Aerial video of Everett Marina fire
-
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Oak Harbor
More Stories
-
Tacoma City Council bans public campingJul 11, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
WSF director of operations investigated for ethics violationJul 11, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Judges & police testify on courthouse safetyJul 11, 2017, 6:13 p.m.