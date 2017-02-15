Officials: Seattle 'dreamer' faces deportation

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo courtesy RALLY)

SEATTLE (AP) - Federal authorities are reiterating that a 23-year-old Mexican man who was arrested at his father's house in the Seattle area faces the possibility of deportation despite his participation in a program to protect those who arrived in the U.S. illegally.



The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Daniel Ramirez Medina is a gang member and has been transferred to a detention Center in Tacoma to "await the outcome of removal proceedings."



His lawyers have denied he is a gang member.



The statement said that participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can have their status revoked if they're found to pose a threat to national security or public safety.



Of the more than 750,000 people who have been granted deferred action status since 2012, about 1,500 have had it revoked because of criminal convictions or gang affiliations.

