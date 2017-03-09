Officials close part of I-5 to remove old land mine

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.- Officials closed part of Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord early Thursday for removal of what appeared to be a buried land mine.



Officials with JBLM said in a news release said that railroad workers unearthed the old unexploded munition while working on tracks along the interstate Wednesday.



The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit determined the munition to be real, and that it should be removed for detonation.



Officials say the site was secured and the munition surrounded by sandbags.

The southbound lanes of I-5 were closed at exit 120 for about an hour early Thursday morning.

