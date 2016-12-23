Injured officer's daughter: I know he'll get through this

One day at a time. That's how both doctors and family are approaching the delicate care of a Mount Vernon police officer who was shot in the line of duty last week.

Officer Mike McClaughry remains in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is in critical, but stable condition.

On Friday, McClaughry's loved ones joined Harborview doctors to provide an update on how he is doing.

"He is strong, and he has too much to come back to," said his daughter, April McClaughry. "So just as my gut told me I knew it was him when I first heard there was an officer down, my gut also tells me that he's going to get through this, and wake up, and come home."

April said she knows her father is not out of the woods, but she believes in his strength and his fighting spirit.

"People keep asking is he out of the ICU? Is he conscious? Is he talking?" she said. "But that's quite a ways down the road."

Dr. Louis Kim said that McClaughry suffered a significant head injury when he was shot in the back of the head.

"He is showing signs of incremental improvement over the time he's been here, which is extremely encouraging, but we remain on a day to day basis, and unfortunately we can't look much further than that at this time," said Kim, a UW professor of neurological surgery.

Family members have been at the hospital around the clock, and plan to spend the Christmas holiday there as well. April said someone has offered to cater their Christmas dinner at the hospital.

She said that's one of many acts of kindness her family is grateful for right now.

"We just want to say thank you to literally the thousands of people that have supported us," she said, wiping away tears.

She said cards and letters have come in from all over the world, expressing support and prayers for her father and his family.

"I mean people as far away as Germany," she said. "It's really reached around the globe, and it means a lot, it definitely helps with some of the anguish and the sorrow that you feel. Just knowing there are so many people that are supporting and praying for you."

If you'd like to show support for the office and his family, you can email them at the hospital here. The emails are all screened, and then get delivered to patients and their families by hospital staff.

One of the most touching notes to come in so far, April said, was a card from Tacoma Police Officer Jake Gutierrez's fiancée. Gutierrez was shot and killed in the line of duty in November.

"We appreciate that card so much," she said. "Our dad is still with us, and there's hope. But that hope was ripped away in an instant for Officer Gutierrez's family."

April said her dad, who had logged 31 years with the Mount Vernon Police Department, was just two or three years from retirement.

"After so long on the force, you just don't think about your dad being in danger," she said. "Nobody, nobody wants to receive this kind of call."

She's comforted in knowing how many lives her father has touched during the decades he spent serving the Mount Vernon community.

"He's really a humble man," she said. "And it helps knowing how much of an impact he's had on the community."

Copyright 2016 KING