Officer-involved shooting in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood

Police are investigating an officer-involved in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Yale Avenue East and East Boston Street late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of "suspicious activity possibly involving a weapon." When responding officers approached the scene suspects attempted to ram them with a vehicle, said SPD spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud.

Officers fired shots at the oncoming vehicle, possible hitting the car. None of the officers were injured.

The suspects fled in a black Subaru Impreza.

It is not known if any of the suspects were injured.

