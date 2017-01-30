Officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood shuts down part of SR 99

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Immigration rally and march
-
Stan Boreson 2007
-
Livestream 2
-
Woman arrested in Beaver Lake Park homicide
-
RAW: Deadly shooting at Quebec City mosque
-
Tech industry reacts to Trump immigration order
-
Immigration policy change impacts tech workers
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Protests all around Puget Sound against immigration executive order
-
Protesters denounce Trump's immigrant ban
More Stories
-
WA Attorney General suing Pres. Trump over immigration orderJan 30, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood shuts down…Jan 30, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Trump WA campaign worker: Need to improve…Jan 30, 2017, 9:24 a.m.