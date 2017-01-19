Octogenarian plans to protest during Womxn's March

Betty Jacobs plans to participate in the Womxn's March Saturday. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Among the 50,000 people expected to attend the Seattle Womxn’s March is a local woman whose age is not slowing her down.

When it comes to activism, age is no barrier for 88-year-old Betty Jacobs.

“If I can march, I’d like to march,” Jacobs said. “Protest doesn't die. I mean, you can protest and be 106, and it still carries weight.”

The former painter and cancer survivor suffers from several autoimmune disorders and requires a walker, but Jacobs says Seattle’s Womxn’s March is too important to miss.

Her grandchildren will take turns pushing her in a wheelchair along the 3.6-mile route that begins at Judkins Park.

Their grandmother has been an activist for more than 50 years starting with the Vietnam War.

“I think it's really exhilarating. You feel alive and you believe in all the things in we believe it. Honesty, integrity, a list of things,” Jacobs said.

She was a member of Women’s Strike for Peace, a 60-city demonstration in the 1960s protesting nuclear weapons. Also in the 60s in Los Angeles, Jacobs witnessed the horrific beating on a disabled antiwar demonstrator.

“These provocateurs took his wheelchair and pushed it into traffic,” Jacobs said.

However, she says witnessing injustice has only strengthened her and her family’s commitment to speak out.

“One of the earliest actions I helped organize on my own was this strike when I was about 13 against the code of dress,” Jacobs' daughter Cynthia Schulman said, explaining she was suspended from school for a week.

“Everyone's parents were horrified. And my parents came to the school and stood up for me,” Schulman said.

All three generations of the Jacobs family will be at the Womxn’s March Saturday.

“Women fought hard, and today is the day of the strong woman,” Jacobs said.

And this strong woman has no plans to retire.

“When I can’t walk,” Jacobs said, revising, “I think when I die.”

