NW Gospel Choir debuts on America's Got Talent

A northwest gospel choir is making its debut on the hit NBC show 'America's Got Talent.'

Danell Daymon and Greater Works will perform for the judges on the show Tuesday night with a shot at the $1,000,000 prize.

"We love singing inspirational songs, to a variety of audiences. And this show was life changing," said Daymon, who founded and also directs the group.

Daymon says the group won a regional singing competition and AGT show producers actually recruited them out to audition which is unusual.

"It was a rigorous process," he said. "They would say we like this song, or we like this song. So I would have to gather the singers, and we would rehearse it over and over again."

But going 'behind the scenes' of one of NBC's hit shows was a life-changing experience.

"They don't just focus on the talent, they focus on the stories. I have so much respect for the show," said Daymon.

Because the show is pre-taped, Daymon can't talk about results. But Daymon said, stay tuned.

"It'll be worth it."

Season 12 of 'America's Got Talent' airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on KING 5.

