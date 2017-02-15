Nurture in Nature Preschool takes kids outside the classroom

Wednesday night in Tacoma, parents will have the chance to learn more about the Tacoma Nature Center and their Nurture in Nature Preschool. The Nurture in Nature Preschool is unique because it is largely outdoors, and now they are offering an all outdoor option.

Back in 2007, Nature Center Supervisor Michele Cardinaux started thinking about the outdoor option and it was in 2009 when they officially opened. They had 22 students in their first set and now they are working with up to 72 students a year. Cardinaux believes this outdoor option is a great one for many kids.

“They get to use all their senses, they get to run, they learn, they play. Studies have shown that kids learn best when they’re learning so getting them out into nature and being part of it is a great way to learn a lot of nature things but also the traditional things: like their numbers and letters, cooperation, social skills, and all of those things,” Cardinaux said. “Some kids learn different from others and there are some kids who really do learn best from being active and outdoors. A traditional classroom tends to be a little more sedentary and a little less use the imagination.”

Cardinaux believes the Nature Center, run through Metro Parks Tacoma, is the perfect venue for kids to get this opportunity.

“With over 70 acres of natural area, it’s a wonderful opportunity to get out into nature easily,” Cardinaux said. “We don’t have to bus them anywhere, we don’t have to walk anywhere other than right into the park.”

Right now in Olympia Senator Kevin Ranker from Orcas Island is working to start a pilot program that will work toward outdoor preschools getting licensing. What does that mean? It means that right now about 40 outdoor preschools across the state can’t run all day and they aren’t eligible for public funding. If Senator Ranker’s bill is passed it will create a program that will work toward all of that changing.

If you are interested in learning more about outdoor preschools you can go to an open house at the Tacoma Nature Center (1919 Tyler Street, Tacoma) from 6-8 on Wednesday night. You can also learn more information at MetroParksTacoma.org .

