Now arriving: New food options at Sea-Tac Airport

Sea-Tac Airport (Photo: KING)

Travelers and foodies: unite. Tons of new restaurants will arrive at Sea-Tac Airport in the next phase of redevelopment.

The new restaurants include everything from banh mi and sushi, to burgers and even a specialty ice cream shop.

"There was more competition and there were more local concepts submitted for these leases than we've ever received before," Port of Seattle Commission President Tom Albro said in a statement. "We're particularly pleased that so many local minority and small businesses see the benefit of opportunities at Sea-Tac Airport, will create new jobs, and help us share a Pacific Northwest sense of place with our passengers. Remember to check in early and bring your appetite."

The winning bidders were selected based on various factors, including background and experience, concept, unit design, financial and rent proposal, management/staffing and operations, job quality and workforce development, and small business participation, the announcement said.

Annual revenue from airport restaurants is about $275 million, the news release said.

Check out all the new places coming to Sea-Tac:

Marche Food Hall – To be located in the large area at the elbow of Concourse A between gates A6 and A5, featuring popular and local concepts, operated by SSP America

Jujubeet – 'Artisan juices for the heart and mind' with locations in Bellevue and Seattle

– 'Artisan juices for the heart and mind' with locations in Bellevue and Seattle Macrina Bakery – 'Hand formed, freshly baked' bakery goods with locations in Kent and Seattle

– 'Hand formed, freshly baked' bakery goods with locations in Kent and Seattle Salt & Straw – An iconic fresh-made ice creamery based in Portland, opening its first Seattle location in 2017

– An iconic fresh-made ice creamery based in Portland, opening its first Seattle location in 2017 True Burger Co. – Using locally and regionally sourced ingredients

– Using locally and regionally sourced ingredients Slate Coffee Roasters – A 3-year old specialty coffee roasting and retail company with four locations in Seattle (with a second location in the South Satellite Food Court)

– A 3-year old specialty coffee roasting and retail company with four locations in Seattle (with a second location in the South Satellite Food Court) Tap & Pour – Serving cool amber ales and drafts

Evergreens – Providing healthy convenient meals in U-Village and five downtown Seattle locations, operated by The Yarrow Group

Poppa Woody's – A partnership between Sub Pop Records and Li'l Woody's, Seattle's Best Burgers with two locations in Seattle and Ballard, operated by SP-LW, LLC. (This was one of the editor suggestions to add in last year's Sea-Tac Airport feature with Seattle Met Magazine!)

Lucky Louie by Kathy Casey – Operated by 1915 Kchouse Concepts, LLC, a local woman-operated company by Stacy House and Kathy Casey. Featuring Northwest inspired quick serve seafood

Asian Box – With roots in San Francisco, delivering customizable Asian favorites on noodles or rice, operated by SSP America

Ballard Beer Hall – Designed to reflect Seattle's exceptional craft beer scene, SSP America

Banh Shop – Delivering fresh flavors of Southeast Asia, operated by SSP America

Caffe Ladro – Based in Seattle since 1994, serving 'best in town' coffee with sustainable roots and pastries from the Ladro bakery, operated by SSP America

Good Bar – Specializing in food that is 'straightforward and delicious, always made from quality ingredients,' located in Pioneer Square, operated by SSP America

Kio Shi Sushi Bento – Made to order Japanese food by Seattle master sushi chef Hajime Sato, operated by SSP America

La Place – Serving sustainably sourced products produced locally in the Pacific Northwest, operated by SSP America

Le Grand Comptior – Featuring an array of wines from Washington vineyards and regionally-inspired menu, operated by SSP America

Pallino – Local fast-casual Italian-American favorites, operated by Pallino SeaTac, LLC

Pei Wei Asian Diner – Delivering handcrafted, pan-Asian dishes made to order by the founders of P.F. Chang's China Bistro, operated by SSP America

Seattle Made – Featuring high-quality products designed and manufactured in Seattle by more than 350 member-makers, operated by Pacific Gateway Concessions, LLC

Standard Bakery and Broadcast Coffee Roasters – Offering a quintessential taste of the Pacific Northwest, operated by Pacific Gateway Concessions, LLC

Starbucks Urban Market (two locations on Concourse D and bag claim) – Complementing the offering of Starbucks with news, sundries, travel necessities and more, operated by Host International

Stone House Café – Offering home-style cooking with a location on Rainier Avenue, operated by BF Foods, LLC

Swarovski – A world-leading producer of fashion jewelry, operated by Pacific Gateway Concessions, LLC

The Habit Burger Grill – Best known for the Charburger, with three locations in the Seattle area, operated by SSP America

The News Stand – Bringing a modern era travel and newsstand, operated by Pacific Gateway Concessions, LLC

© 2017 KING-TV