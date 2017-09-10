Northwest Response: Hurricane Irma

KING 5 Television has a long history of partnering with the Red Cross to support the community in times of need. Please join KING 5 in supporting their efforts. Your donation to Northwest Response will help people affected by Hurricane Irma. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

The Red Cross cannot accept donations of clothes and other items, but they are in need of cash donations. ANY amount is helpful.

HOW TO DONATE:

You can donate through our Northwest Response page at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/king5-pub.

You can also donate by visiting any U.S. Bank branch in Western Washington (find a branch near you)

We kindly thank the viewers of KING 5 for their generosity and support.

The American Red Cross name and emblem are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position.

For more information about the Red Cross, please visit www.redcross.org.

