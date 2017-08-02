Northbound I-5 closed near Southcenter for deadly crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed on northbound I-5 early Thursday morning.

All lanes of I-5 are blocked near S 178th Street in SeaTac. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

WSP is diverting traffic off at S 188th Street.

Pedestrian struck on NB I5 that was in the roadway. One lane of traffic open. Please be patient as multiple lanes will be closed for a while — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 3, 2017

