Northbound I-5 closed near Southcenter for deadly crash

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

Brian Price, KING 12:58 AM. PDT August 03, 2017

A pedestrian was hit and killed on northbound I-5 early Thursday morning. 

All lanes of I-5 are blocked near S 178th Street in SeaTac. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

WSP is diverting traffic off at S 188th Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

