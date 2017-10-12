Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus in Seattle

2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus (Photo: KING)

Muhammad Yunus won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for founding the Grameen Bank and helping pioneering and popularize microfinance (giving loans to entrepreneurs, usually women living in poverty who are unable to qualify for a traditional bank loan).



In Seattle to promote his new book, A World of Three Zeros: The New Economics of Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero Net Carbon Emissions, Yunus sat down with KING 5, discussing the Trump administration’s policies on the environment and immigration, what he would tell the president if invited to the White House, his impressions of Seattle, and how the technology boom here can play a role in ridding the world of poverty.

