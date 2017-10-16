No sign of arson in Port Orchard fire, officials say

Four people died in a Kitsap County fire over the weekend. (Photo: KING)

The Kitsap County Coroner says four victims who perished in a house fire over the weekend from smoke inhalation.

38-year-old Merle Simpson, his two kids, 2-year-old Madison and 1-year-old Collin, along with Simpson's 63-year-old mother, Vili Simpson, died in the early morning fire.

Only Merle's father, Donald Simpson, escaped the fire.

The Kitsap Fire Marshal's office returned to the house Monday to continue its investigation, which is focusing on the back of the house where the fire appears to have started.

Assistant Fire Marshal Tina Turner said there were no signs of arson or accelerants at the scene.

Turner said the tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of smoke detectors. She said the house had one but it's unclear if it was working.

The family wanted to thank the community for the spiritual and financial support. Two GoFundMe accounts have raised more than $10,000 for the surviving members of the family.

