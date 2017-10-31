No-Shave November, Movember spotlight men's health issues

The KING 5 crew is clean shaven after No-Shave November 2016. (Photo: KING)

KING 5 will participate for the second year in a row in No-Shave November and Movember to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. We will donate the money we typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

Movember, where participants grow only a moustache, was created by the Movember Foundation and raises money for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's mental health issues.

How you can get involved

Participate by growing a beard, cultivating a mustache, letting those legs go natural, and skipping that waxing appointment. Put down your razor and set up your own personal No-Shave November fundraising page. If you're not ready to get hairy, sit back and support someone who is.

