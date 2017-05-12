No drought warnings in Northwest for first time since 2011

Mount Rainier overlooking Orting, Wash, (Photo: USGS) (Photo: Ed Ruttledge)

SEATTLE - For the first time since 2011, the Pacific Northwest isn't showing any signs of drought.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that Oregon, Washington and Idaho are free from drought worries.

Kathie Dello, deputy director of Oregon's climate office, says the Northwest saw lots of precipitation during the water year that began in October.

She says snow and rain came earlier and stayed later. Typically drier months such as October, February, March and April were wetter than usual across the region.

Idaho had its wettest January to April on record, breaking the previous record set in 1904. Seattle also broke its record for wettest April.

Dello says reservoirs are full and the region has ample mountain snowpack.

