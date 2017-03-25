‘Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt visits Seattle

“How are you doing? I’m Lester Holt,” his voice boomed.

The NBC Nightly News anchor was introducing himself at the Museum of Flight. It was one of his four stops around western Washington on Saturday.

Museum visitors like Tina Dowkin were surprised.

“I didn’t recognize who it was (at first), but I recognized his voice,” she said.

Holt, who has family in the area, interviewed former Boeing workers and a former World War II pilot at the Museum of Flight. He talked to NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens at the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic. He spoke with photographer Tim Durkan in Pioneer Square about the city’s homeless issues. He also interviewed chef Ethan Stowell at Pike Place Market.

The interviews will be showcased on KING 5 in the coming weeks.

At the end of Holt’s visit, he met up with Sammamish’s Jimmy Settle. Settle was a PJ in Afghanistan.

“Last time I saw him was in Afghanistan 2010, right after I got shot,” explained Settle.

Holt recalled meeting Settle during his first trip to the war zone in 2010.

"There’s a hole signed 'the one that almost got me,'" said Holt. “I remember just being humbled by that and so I’ve often spoken of him when I talk about people who inspire me.”

Holt said he recently reached out to Settle to congratulate him on his new book, “Never Quit.”

“Your story was one of those that really resonated with me,” Holt said to Settle.

In a brief interview, we asked Holt about his thoughts on his anchoring role, given today’s political climate.

“I see my role as anchor of "Nightly News" as the guy who’ll try to take you through it every night, kind of like: here’s what we know, here’s what we don’t know,” he said. “We’re at a period right now, I think, that our role is as important as it’s ever been.”

