Nightclub contends racial prejudice in $22.5 million lawsuit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Owners of a nightclub in Washington state say the city of Vancouver and others successfully conspired to close the club due to racial prejudice and have filed a $22.5 million lawsuit.



The Columbian reports (http://bit.ly/2nOWnBT ) in a story on Friday that the owners of Q Nightclub and Lounge say efforts by the city and a transit agency resulted in the business closing in late 2015.



Earlier that year business partners Adrian Kallimanis and Jose Parrawas were told that the club's fire access was part of the neighboring property purchased by C-Tran to build a rapid transit bus center.



When the club couldn't find another fire access, the Vancouver Fire Marshal's office shut the club down.



City officials say allegations of a conspiracy and racial prejudice are frivolous.

