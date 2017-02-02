Here are the latest links mentioned on KING and KONG TV:
- Dear President Trump: Letters from Kids About Kindness
- MomsRising.org
- Puget Sound Consumers' Checkbook
- Luigi's Medical Fund
- TSA guidelines on flying with firearms
- Ashesi Foundation
- Seattle Mama Doc Blog: Ban Baby Crib Bumpers
- Seattle Mama Doc Blog: Swaddling Recommendations
- Seattle Mama Doc Blog: Boring, Bare & Basic Cribs
- Community Transit Schedule Information
- Knitted Knockers
- Dutch Babies recipe mentioned on KING 5 Facebook Live
- Richard Sherman's Blanket Coverage foundation
- Fund for Monroe family whose daughter's walker was stolen
- Washington state road usage charge program
- Holiday money saving tips
- WSDOT winter driving guide
- WSDOT map of highway temperatures
- Map of Seattle road conditions, street closures, and traffic cameras
- Snohomish County cold weather shelters
- Department of Social and Health Services adoption resources
- Street Survival Driving School
- Red Robin Tip-a-Cop for Special Olympics
- Power utility company contact info by district
- Sandbag pickup locations in Seattle
- Growing Wellness: An Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic and Seattle Children’s Special
- Online voter registration deadline
- Medical Teams International
- Ready, Set, Bank!
- Tim Burgess Homeless Encampment Update Newsletter
- Washington Cyber Security Awareness Month Kickoff in Bellevue
- Car Seat Safety Check
- Seahawks Spirit of 12 Community Fundraising
- Addiction Dog Food Recall
- Primary Election - Ballot Drop Box Locations in Washington
- Legal Doesn’t Mean Safe: Marijuana
- Seattle Symphony - Simple Gifts
- Celebrity Softball Tournament
- Volkswagen Settlement: VWCourtSettlement.com and www.ftc.gov/VWSettlement.
- Washington State cities and counties with fireworks bans
- Name That Moose
- Capitol City Pride
- Seattle Works
- Puget Sound Fresh
- Farmers Markets Washington
- Gender Diversity education and support services
- Seattle Area Support Groups & Community Centers: Transgender
- Lambert House
- National Center for Transgender Equality
- FAQs about LGBTQ youth from Youth Suicide Prevention
- Capitol Hill Block Party 2016 full music lineup
- Build a disaster readiness kit
- Emergency preparation tips
- Tips to prepare your kids for a disaster
- Clif Bar and energy bar recalls
- SaferCar.gov - Check your car VIN to check safety recall
- One to One Women Coaching Women
- Bellevue Wolverine Football Club letter to board
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- CRF Frozen Foods recall
- Substance use treatment services
- Stopoverdose.org
- Backyard wildlife research project
- Free Mother's Day Parking
- Airbag recall
- CRF Frozen Foods recallCDC | Zika Virus
- Submit feedback on viaduct closure
- Benefit concert for the homeless
- Tiny Trees preschool
- Hospital Safety Scores
- 2016 Sea Gals Roster
- SIDS Research Guild
- Autism Speaks - family services
- Autism Speaks - hair salons
- Colman Dock Terminal Designs
- American Parkinson Disease Association - 206-695-2905
- Washington Healthplanfinder - Tax Day tips
- Whirligig
- Red Tricycle - fun things to do in Seattle with your kids
- Westlake Avenue N. lane changes
- Washington, DC Bald Eagle Nest Cam
- Campaign to bring a Vietnam War airman's body back home to Washington.
- Big Climb Seatte: Donation page -- Mission page
- Water systems with excessive lead levels (Interactive tool in middle of story)
- Donating bone marrow at Bloodworks Northwest
- Girl Scout Dog Cookie - Wag-along Dog Treats
- Girl Scout Dog Cookie - Pumpkin
- Girl Scout Dog Cookie - Dog-si Dogs
- Phinney Neighborhood Assoc
- King County seeking comments on plan for stormwater runoff
- Quilts of Valor Foundation - Quilts to honor and comfort veterans
- PNA Greenwood Explosion Relief Efforts
- Donate to Tacoma's poster restoration project
- Metro bus service changes and University Link light rail info
- Recall of DiGiorno Pizzas, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s products
- Wonderful Pistachios recall
- Women in STEM at South Seattle Facebook page
- Bob DeYoung Memorial Fund
- GoFundMe for Harborview nurse battling rare blood disorder
- Mobile Mammogram Van schedule
- Marathon Ventures macadamia nut recall
- Go Red For Women Luncheon
- Grand Opening of the new SR 520 Bridge
- Snohomish County Road Closure Information
- Seattle's internet speed test and map.
- Go Fund Me for Todd Bevan's medical expenses
- Seattle Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center
- Cupid's Undie Run
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Ways To find Your Happy Place!
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Daily Cell Phone Etiquette Faux Pas
- NAACP Seattle and King County social hours
- THE DAILY LIST: 6 Times It's Okay To Say "No."
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Ways To Do Date Night Un-Plugged
- Donate to Tahoma High School We the People
- We the People Competition
- THE DAILY LIST:America's Favorite Comfort Foods
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Ways To Control Anxiety
- THE DAILY LIST: 7 Surprising Ways Your Emotions Can Get The Best Of You
- Scam alerts from Washington State Attorney General
- Housing Hope project in Snohomish County
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Things You May Not Know About Martin Luther King Jr.
- THE DAILY LIST: 5 Things You Should Seriously Stop Worrying About
- THE DAILY LIST: 11 Ways To Make Your Children Become Rich
- Choices Workshop - helping kids stay in school
- Martin Luther King Day of Service
- Perrigo Company - cold medicine recall
- THE DAILY LIST: 11 Habits of Tech-Healthy Families
- THE DAILY LIST: 11 Differences between Real Friends and Fake Friends
- Reviwed.com CES editors choice awards.
- THE DAILY LIST: Behaviors that Make Smart People Look Dumb
- Documents related to City of Seattle pot shop rezoning bill
- City of Seattle marijuana zoning restrictions
- Tronie Foundation - Preventing Human Trafficking
- THE DAILY LIST: 5 Ways To Beat Anxiety Before It Beats You
- THE DAILY LIST: Super Foods That Are Great For Yur Hair, Skin, Teeth and Bones!
- SDOT Winter Weather Map
- Mary's Place fundraiser
- Seattle and King County homeless shelter information
- Tacoma and Pierce County homeless shelter information
- Everett and Snohomish County homeless shelter information
- Bellingham severe weather shelter information
- Earthquake preparedness guide
- Champagne Saber
- DeepSnowSafety.org - Snow immersion suffocation
- Register a drone with the FAA
- THE DAILY LIST: 7 Things To Remember This Holiday Season
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Ways To Wake Up Without Coffee
- Casablanca ceiling fan recall
- THE DAILY LIST: MANTRAS To Help You During The Holidays
- THE DAILY LIST: Behaviors That Could Kill the Romance in the Bedroom!
- Street Outreach Furniture
- THE DAILY LIST: 23 Rules For Life that Happy People Follow
- Roots of Empathy
- THE DAILY LIST: 4 Good Ways To Cope With Fear
- Photographer helping families who have lost children (Mara Hope Project Facebook page)
- THE DAILY LIST: 5 Tips For Mindful Holiday Shopping
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Ways to Live Life With No Regrets
- Seattle Milk Fund
- Tips for talking to your kids about terrorism, war
- THE DAILY LIST: 6 Worthwhile Reasons We Should Still Send Hand-Written Letters
- THE DAILY LIST: The Benefits of Sarcasm
- Jim Mora Count On Me Family Foundation
- 2015 Christmas House
- THE DAILY LIST: Why Buy an Artificial Christmas Tree - 15 Reasons
- FDA information about Taylor Far Pacific Inc.recall for potential E.coli
- THE DAILY LIST: 5 Reasons Real Christmas Trees are Better
- Giving Tuesday
- Vote for JBLM soldier in "Operation Rising Star" singing competition
- THE DAILY LIST: The Science of Smiling
- THE DAILY LIST: things to make with Thanksgiving leftovers: breakfast stuffing waffles, Thanksgiving nachos, leftover empanadas, and even more ideas
- Seahawks themed Christmas House
- List of Move Seattle projects
- Submit photos to King Tide Project
- Seattle Humane's Run-Dog-Run Program
- THE DAILY LIST: 8 Ways To Stay Hydrated Other than Drinking Water
- MVP Group glass jar candle recall (PDF)
- THE DAILY LIST: Foods To Boost a Bad Mood!
- Buy USA Swimming Winter Nationals tickets
- PSE Refrigerator and Freezer Rebate Program
- Mary's Place
- Puget Sound Consumers' CHECKBOOK: Supermarkets
- THE DAILY LIST: 5 Secrets To building Willpower
- Have family in Paris? The U.S. Embassy in Paris is making efforts to account for U.S. citizens in the city. U.S. citizens can contact U.S. State Dept. emergency numbers 1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S.) or 202-501-4444 (from overseas) to check on loved ones.
- Destination Point Defiance
- Group makes specialty teddy bears for children of veteran amputees
- Seattle Parks closures on Nov. 17 for training day
- THE DAILY LIST: QUESTIONS To Ask When Things Get Awkward
- THE DAILY LIST: Things That Will Improve Your Memory!
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Of The Seattle Area's Worst Traffic Jams of 2015
- Volkswagen offers $500 Visa cards | More Info
- Seattle's Bike Master Plan
- Washington State Driving Laws
- THE DAILY LIST: On This Day In History; Friday, November 6th
- University District Street Medicine
- Backwood Beer Soap
- THE DAILY LIST: 20 Interesting Facts About Monday
- How to get a Washington state Enhanced Driver's License
- Diesel Industrial Sector Cohort at South Seattle College
- FAA no fly zones and rules.
- THE DAILY LIST: 9 Famous People Who Lived A Century
- THE DAILY LIST: The Power of Happiness - 4 Steps to Add Joy to Your Life
- Contact WSP about hiring/promotion of veterans
- Teen Link
- Make a Difference Day
- How KING 5 will make a difference this Saturday
- THE DAILY LIST: 20 Scientifically-Backed Ways to De-Stress right Now
- See if your vehicle has been recalled
- Kush Tourism
- THE DAILY LIST: Tell Your Partner These 10 Things for a Relationship Meant to Last
- THE DAILY LIST: Funniest Parenting Tweets: What Moms and dads Said on Twitter This Week
- Seattle Restaurant Week
- Purchase tickets for the Shades of Leadership Benefit dinner Nov. 5
- EnduroCross at XFINITY Arena Oct. 17
- Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF
- GoPro Awards
- THE DAILY LIST: 12 Ways Successful l People Deal With Toxic People
- Chicken Soup Brigade
- Make a Difference Day
- THE DAILY LIST: 8 Toxic Types of People You Should Keep Out of Your Life
- "Sleepless in Seattle" sleeping bags for the homeless
- Online Farmer's Market Seattle
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Things You May Not Know About Christopher Columbus
- THE DAILY LIST: 7 Ways to Gracefully Exit a Conversation
- THE DAILY LIST: 7 Halloween Candies with Scary-Long Ingredient Lists
- Seattle Auto Show
- Issaquah History Hike
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Amazing Proven Health Benefits of Music!
- THE DAILY LIST: How High Is Your Emotional IQ?
- THE DAILY LIST: Ways To Be a Modern Man
- Send your name, address, email and phone number to Capital Facilities Advisory Committee
- Old wood stove ban in Pierce County
- How to help Northwest Harvest
- Plan your hiking trip
- Seattle Colleges Foundation fund to help victims of Aurora Bridge Accident
- THE DAILY LIST: National Chewing Gum Day! What is your favorite?
- THE DAILY LIST: 11 Reasons You Should Drink Coffee Every Day.
- Bite of Fremont tickets
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Things Around the House You Should Probably Clean More Often
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Reasons Why You Always Feel Tired
- THE DAILY LIST: Health Risks from Something You Do Everyday
- Dance class schedule at the Century Ballroom
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Reasons Every Person Should Learn to Dance!
- THE DAILY LIST: 10 Foods You Probably Should Stop Eating!
- Washington state Alzheimer's plan
- Seattle's Micro Community Policing Plans
- THE DAILY LIST: Why "C" Students are More Successful After Graduation
- THE DAILY LIST: National Cheeseburger Day Fun Facts!
- SDOT: PARK(ing) Day
- Seattle Mini Maker Faire
- Washington's child passenger restraint law
- THE DAILY LIST: 7 Foods That Will Poison Your Pets
- THE DAILY LIST: 25 Sayings of Women Men Don't Understand
- Timeline of negotiations between Seattle Public Schools, teachers
- How to request a free flex pass
- Overview of 405 tolling lanes access
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs