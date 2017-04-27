New Washington State Patrol K9 Teams Graduate

Photo Courtesy: WSP

The Washington State Patrol is welcoming more four-legged troopers, today.

A graduation ceremony is being held for four state patrol k9 and handler teams, as well as a King County Sheriff's K9 team.

"These dogs help law enforcement detect and apprehend those who transport and use illegal narcotics," said Instructor Trooper Paul Woodside, "They help us keep our schools and communities safe."

WSP says the K9 teams have undergone 220 hours of specialized training that includes searching buildings and vehicles.

