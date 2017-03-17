New visitation high for Olympic National Park

Hurricane Ridge at Olympic National Park. Photo: Scott Starkey. (Photo: Scott Starkey, Custom)

The Olympic National Park hosted over 3,390,221 visitors last year, resulting in a 3.87 percent increase to the 3,263,761 that visited in 2015.

Being ranked the seventh most visited park in the country during 2016, this increase in visitation can be contributed to the number of backcountry campers who trekked through the park, ending with a whopping 13.3 percent increase from 2015.

The rising influx of visitors was further driven by the number of programs that were offered by not only The National Park Services, but others such as Centennial BioBlitz,“Every Kid in a Park,” and campaigns like Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu parque.

“I continue to be inspired by the number of people from across the country and around the world…the visitors coming to Olympic play an important role in contributing to the local economy and we are happy to have the partnership and support of our neighbors,”said Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum in a press release.

The National Park Services also experienced visitation increase in 2016. The 330,971,689 recreation visits accounted for in the national parks system was record breaking, seeing a 7.7 percent increase, or 23.7 million more visits than recorded in 2015. This record set a new high for annual recreation visits.

