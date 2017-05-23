New terminal brings more cruise ships, passengers to Seattle

Terminal 66 in Seattle. (Photo: KING 5, KING)

Representatives from the Port of Seattle and Norwegian cruise lines celebrated on Tuesday the opening of the newly renovated Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66.

The renovations were needed to make room for what will be the largest cruise ship on the West Coast, the 4,000 passenger Norwegian Bliss. The upgrades include a VIP lounge, elevated passenger boarding bridge, and passenger check-in area. The ship will begin serving Seattle in 2018.





(PHOTO: Artist rendering of the Norwegian Bliss. Courtesy Norwegian Cruise Lines)

Port of Seattle officials said the upgrades cost an estimated $30 million. Norwegian agreed to split the cost with the Port as part of their 15-year lease agreement.

The cruise business in Seattle currently leads all cruise homeports on the West Coast, according to Port officials. The Port estimates cruise ship passengers will be responsible for over $500 million in economic impact, 4,000 jobs, and $18.9 million in taxes in 2017.

