A new study shows college-aged Americans are no stranger to cyberbullying, but there are differences between what men and women are attacked for.

"Women in this particular study tended to be targeted more frequently than men, based on sexual topics," said Nick Brody, the University of Puget Sound professor who led the study.

He says men were targeted more frequently based on their sexual orientation, or on their skills and talents such as sports or academics.

Brody says bullying, whether in person or online, can lead to depression, social isolation, and lower self-esteem.

"So the old phrase sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me?" he said. "It doesn't necessarily apply."

Brody says if you're being cyberbullied, "reach out to the people you trust most offline and come up with a plan," which may include contacting school administrators and notifying the social media site where the bullying in taking place.

"Also, if people are threatening you directly, I would go to the police," Brody said.

In addition, stompoutbullying.org has dozens of resources for both parents and kids on how to deal with bullying.

