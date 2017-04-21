New law promotes digital citizenship for students

6th Grade Teacher Helping Student at Computer, Wellsville, New York, USA. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new law Thursday requiring schools to teach students about media literacy and internet safety.

The law is designed to promote digital citizenship, which the law says includes understanding the norms of safe and healthy internet behavior.

By the end of the year, the Washington State School Director's Association must create a model digital citizenship policy designed to help shape future curriculum.

A survey of teacher-librarians, principals, school technology directors and other community members will be conducted within the next school year to determine how to incorporate digital citizenship standards into existing internet education curriculum better effectively.

In addition, the law stipulates the creation of a website with resources and information for educators' use.

The law will go into effect July 23.

