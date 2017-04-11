New partnership to help NHL chances in Seattle
Arena conglomerate AEG is teaming up with a real estate developer who wants to bring professional hockey back to Seattle in a bid to renovate KeyArena, a half-century-old facility that was the last home of the NBA Super Sonics.
KING 1:26 AM. PDT April 12, 2017
