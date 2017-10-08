New York law punishes parents for their kids' bullying

(Photo: Deluca, David)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. - A new law aims to hold parents accountable for their kids' bullying in North Tonawanda, New York.

Effective Oct. 1, parents in North Tonawanda could possibly face a $250 fine and 15 days in jail if twice in a 90-day period if a child under 18 violates the city curfew or any other city law including bully and harassment.

This law comes after teens were kicked out of their middle school for alleged bullying.

