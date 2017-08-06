New King Co. shuttle helps hikers avoid trailhead traffic

King County Metro just launched a weekend shuttle bus which runs every 30 minutes and serves some of the most popular destinations in the Issaquah Alps. (Photo: KING)

There’s a new way for hikers to avoid parking problems at increasingly crowded trailheads in Issaquah.

King County Metro just launched a weekend shuttle bus which runs every 30 minutes and serves some of the most popular destinations in the Issaquah Alps.

“It’s very convenient,” said Xia Li, who was among the first people to ride Trailhead Direct Sunday. “We love it.”

The transit van runs a loop between the Issaquah Transit Center (where there’s plenty of parking), Margaret’s Way trailhead, Poo Poo Point trailhead, East Sunset Way trailhead, and Issaquah Highlands (where there’s more parking).

Trailhead Direct operates from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays and costs $2.50 per ride for adults.

It is scheduled to run through the end of October and then restarts in the spring. It’s a pilot project, meant to see if hikers are willing to take an extra ride to avoid congestion at the trailheads, which are packed most summer weekends.

© 2017 KING-TV