I-90 avalanche bridge to cut closures in half

The new I-90 avalanche bridge will allow snow to go under the elevated road, leading to fewer avalanche-related closures. (Credit: WSDOT)

A new avalanche bridge is about to open on the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass, just east of the summit. It allows WSDOT to clear snow from the hillside and not interrupt traffic below.

When crews trigger an avalanche, the new bridge will help flush the snow down into the lake below, not onto I-90.

“Previous winters, we've had to close multiple times a year just to bring down any of that loose snow that could potentially fall on the roadway,” said Meagan Lott, WSDOT spokesperson.

Lott says the new bridge should cut those closures in half this winter. A similar bridge carrying eastbound traffic opened last year.

Expect some lane closures and delays this week before the bridge opens.

“The major thing that drivers are going to be aware of is the fact that we will have single lanes as we make that switch onto the new avalanche bridge, which could cause delays of up to 45 minutes, so drivers just need to be patient and be prepared for the delay,” Lott said.

When it's all complete, it should bring some relief to drivers, amid months of treacherous travel.

