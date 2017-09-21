New heights to help Habitat for Humanity

Habitat Humanity is hosting its annual fundraiser, which includes people rappelling off the Murano to raise money to build affordable homes in the South Sound. (Photo: KING)

The Hotel Murano is one of the tallest buildings in Tacoma. This week, Habitat Humanity is hosting its annual fundraiser, which includes people rappelling off the Murano to raise money to build affordable homes in the South Sound.



“We’re building a seven-home development here called New Tillicum North,” said Elliot Stockstead with Habitat for Humanity.



The organization is building dozens of homes in the South Sound that are considered affordable, between $150,000 and $250,000.



People are paying at least $1,000 to go down the building, and Habitat for Humanity invited KING 5 along for the ride.

