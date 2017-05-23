New ferry goes into emergency service Wednesday for Bremerton-Seattle route

The sun lights the downtown Seattle skyline as the ferry Puyallup turns toward Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island. (Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun file)

The new Chimacum ferry will make its debut in a temporary, emergency role Wednesday morning on the Bremerton route.

Crews were expected to continue training and wrapping up final details until the 144-car boat made an expected June 25 appearance. Bremerton ferry Kitsap broke a crankshaft Sunday, however, and will be out indefinitely.

The 90-car Sealth was pulled off of the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route to replace the 124-car Kitsap, leaving the triangle one boat short. That wasn't going to cut it over the busy Memorial Day weekend.

"It's a temporary solution and an extraordinary solution," said Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling. "It took a lot of hard work by the crews training up on the vessel as well as some luck related to the timing."

The Chimacum, which won't have its galley operating but did get its vending machines stocked, will only operate until the Kaleetan returns after passing an annual Coast Guard inspection and sea trials.

"The Kaleetan is trying to get done as soon as it can," Sterling said. "It could happen as early as Friday or as late as sometime next week."

The Chimacum will begin sailing Wednesday with the 6 a.m. departure from Seattle. The Sealth will return to the triangle route, though not in time for its 5:45 a.m. trip from Vashon and 6:10 a.m. from Fauntleroy.

Some crews have received training on the Chimacum; some have not. It will resume next week.

"We've still got work to do, and people will notice loose ends," Sterling said.

© 2017 KING-TV