Parents killed in suspected DUI crash, baby survives

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - State troopers now say it was a mother and father who were killed in a crash on Interstate 20 in Columbia Thursday morning, but that their child survived.

Meanwhile, the suspect who troopers say is responsible the crash has been denied bond. Clarise Antonia Payano, 21, of North Carolina appeared in court in later in the afternoon, where the judge ruled she should stay behind bars.

She could be seen wiping away tears during the hearing.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victims as 38-year-old Kekima Lashaun Alexander and 31-year-old Layota Nicole Garcia.

Troopers now say the victims' car had something wrong one of its tires, and the Alexander pulled over into an emergency lane. While he was outside changing the tire, officers say Payano's car ran off the road, and struck him. Payano's car then continued on and hit the car, killing Garcia, who was in the passenger's seat, troopers say.

The couple's one-year-old baby boy, who also was a passenger in the vehicle, survived. He was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

A photo taken of the crash showed the vehicle suffered heavy damage, including crushing damage to the side and top of the vehicle.

Payano is charged with felony DUI and 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in possession, and simple possession of marijuana.

