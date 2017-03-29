Coast Guard ship named after Cle Elum war hero

The Coast Guard's newest ship was named after Cle Elum war hero Douglas Munro. (Photo: KING)

The Coast Guard's newest cutter, named the Douglas Munro, arrived in port on Wednesday in advance of her commissioning this weekend.

Munro was the only member of the Coast Guard ever to receive a Medal of Honor. He was born in Cle Elem and died while protecting Marines during battle in 1942.

The Coast Guard picked Seattle to start her journey because Washington is his birth state.

"We looked at a way to honor Douglas Munro. Being from this area, what better way to honor him but come to the home port here in Seattle, being commissioned here, in the shadow of his upbringing," said Captain Tom King, commander of the vessel.

The Munro carries more than 100 crew members and will enforce U.S. maritime law.

On her way to Seattle, she already made an impact.

Her crew rescued the lives of three migrants adrift at sea, and the next day subsequently seized $5 million worth of cocaine.

