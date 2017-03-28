New cafeteria replaces scene of Marysville-Pilchuck shooting

The new cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck opened to students in January.

The public got its first look inside the new cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School Tuesday, two-and-a-half years after the deadly school shooting.

Tall windows light the airy "Commons," as it's known. It has been open to students since they came back from winter break in January.

Governor Jay Inslee toured the facility Tuesday, promoting a $300 million mental health proposal in his budget.

On October 24, 2014, a student opened fire in the old cafeteria, killing four classmates before killing himself.

Since then MPHS has become a national leader dealing with the aftermath of school shootings. $3 million in grants have enabled the district to provide additional substance abuse, suicide, and mental health counseling. The district has partnered with Children's Hospital, UW Medicine, and at least five other organizations to provide counseling and training for everyone from students and teachers to members of the community. About 150 people have been trained to see signs of depression, substance abuse, and anxiety.

Counselor Madysen Pruus says behavioral issues, along with drug and alcohol problems, are still present, but they're getting better.

For some, though, it's still one day at a time.

"Two years is not a long time for healing," she said. "The healing process is ongoing. Some days are easier than others for students."

The new cafeteria in one major step forward.

"This gives them a place to come together as one," said Pruus. "They haven't had that for a long time."

