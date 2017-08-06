New bus helps hikers avoid trailhead traffic

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Puget Sound air quality is improving
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Local woman shares story of living with Coffin Siris Syndrome
-
First Alert Weather
-
South Sound air quality
-
Best day to book a late summer trip
-
Bellevue's new 21 movie theater changes the way you watch movies
-
Blue Angels practice for Seafair
-
WSDOT adds some flair to their traffic map
More Stories
-
New King Co. shuttle helps hikers avoid trailhead trafficAug. 6, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Water Taxi service suspended for a week starting MondayAug. 6, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
Air quality improves, burn ban lifted for Puget SoundAug. 6, 2017, 10:11 a.m.