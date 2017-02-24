Bill aims to help property owners remove squatters

Squatter's home in Tacoma

One year after squatters left the rental home of a Tacoma couple, a new bill in Olympia is hoping to help others in the same situation. The idea behind the bill is to make it easier for property owners to remove squatters.

Bob and Rose Nelson could not believe what they were told when they learned squatters were living in their rental home last January.

“I brought the title with me so that I could prove, and the rental agreement, so that I could prove that this is my place. These people are not the two people on the rental agreement, “ Bob Nelson said, “She said ‘There’s nothing I can do’.”

If Bob and Rose wanted to remove them, they needed to go to civil court and spend thousands of dollars. Thankfully, after a month of community pressure, the squatters left on their own, but not before committing 21,000 dollars in damage and leaving behind a massive electric bill.

Right now, renovations are underway at the rental, while at the same time the bill is making progress in Olympia.

“The bill will make it so that law enforcement across the country can come in, and the landlord has to sign paperwork stating that you do not know these people, that they’ve taken over your house, and once they’ve signed the paperwork, that’ll give the Sheriff’s Office permission to come in and actually remove the people,” Rose Nelson said. “And if they truly are tenants then they can take the landlord to court for false claims that they don’t belong in the house.”

Senator Hans Zeiger from Puyallup is the sponsor.

“I’ve heard from many property owners all over Washington who shared horrifying stories of unauthorized trespassing on their property and the illegal activities associated with it. This is a problem everywhere, for people from rural, urban and suburban communities alike,” Senator Zieger said. “Lawmakers from both political parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives came together with landlords, tenant-rights advocates, law enforcement and others to address previous concerns and find a solution. I am pleased with the previous work done last year that will enable us to take action during the 2017 session.”

The Nelson’s say that they will be watching closely as this unthinkable journey continues.

“Sometimes out of everything that’s bad sometimes good comes from it, so even though this happened to us, if it’s going to help somebody down the road then I guess it’s worth it in a sense,” Rose said.

