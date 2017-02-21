KING
New, bigger Renton IKEA opens Wednesday

The new IKEA in Renton has two floors

Travis Pittman , KING 2:00 AM. PST February 22, 2017

RENTON, Wash. -- The wait for an even bigger place to find fine, build-it-yourself Swedish furnishings is over.

The brand new IKEA store in Renton is opening Wednesday after two years of construction.

It has two floors and will feature a larger dining area.

The old building will be demolished to make room for more parking.

Copyright 2017 KING


