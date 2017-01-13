New arena would pose significant parking issues, Seattle Center study suggests

KeyArena (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - A new study suggests a new arena at Seattle Center would significantly impact parking and congestion in adjacent neighborhoods and residential areas.

That's one line in the more than 60-page Strategic Parking Study published by the Seattle Center on Thursday. The review was done over the last several months, and states that it will be provided to proposers of a new facility at the spot. It also comes the same week the City of Seattle issued a Request for Proposals on a renovation and/or tear down of the existing KeyArena.

That RFP says that transportation needs to be addressed in any proposal, and the study suggests there would need to be significant changes to parking.

The study says there is a total of 7,400 stalls, which service Seattle Center, with only 2,900 of those at the center. The rest comes from off-street and on-street parking in the Uptown neighborhood.

The key findings of the study suggest that the center has sufficient parking during "most days, but the public parking supply begins to reach capacity during large event evenings and weekend festivals. Parking congestion happens (currently) about 120 days per years, including 30-35 days when demand from peak evening events and weekend festivals fills nearly all publicly available parking in the area."

The findings note that the arrival of Link Light Rail in 2035 will help improve access and reduce pressure, but that "roughly 6700 of today's 7,400 total publicly available parking spaces in Uptown may still be needed to handle event parking demand once Link Light Rail service reaches Seattle Center in 2035".

It also notes that the 1,300-stall Mercer Street Garage, built for the World's Fair in 1962, has "significant deferred maintenance issues that will need to be addressed if it's useful life is to be extended." If that garage was removed, with no replacement, the report notes, parking demand would be 140% of available space.

Right now, the report states that KeyArena hosts approximately 20 events a year with an attendance over 10,000, but that could dramatically change if a new NBA and NHL facility is built. On one slide, it says evening events over 15,000 people at the arena would jump from 3 to 89, and large scale events from 79 to 140 total.

"Without transportation mitigation, the total number of Event Evening that affect Uptown would grow with the addition of the NBA and NHL teams. Some of the 'Low' and 'Heavy' event evenings would shift to 'Peak', and additional Peak Event Evenings would be added, and that any proposal "would require proposer to address the impacts of their proposal on transportation and parking in thee Uptown area."

The study also suggests that event evening conditions currently, "with 10-15,000 people, leave the parking supply at 75-95 percent full, and when attendance levels exceed 15,000 people, the parking supply is at capacity and parking congestion occurs in the adjacent neighborhood and streets."

In a future 2035 scenario, the report reads "the parking supply would be at capacity and would impact the neighborhoods and residential areas."

Deborah Daoust, spokesperson for Seattle Center, says the removal of the Mercer Garage was part of the 2008 Century 21 Master Plan, and there was talk then of a swap with the school district to put new parking at Memorial Stadium.

She also pointed out, that the Monorail has become an efficient mode of transportation for multiple people attending KeyArena events. She says 2.2 million riders took the short ride between the center, and downtown to the Westlake Link Light Rail station, providing connectivity to bus lines and the entire Sound Transit line.

It will likely be an argument for any KeyArena remodel proposal, as will the opening of three new lanes across the existing Highway 99. If Bertha completes the job, and the tunnel is finished, the city will be able to shut down a stretch of Aurora, allowing for pedestrian, transit, and bike connectivity from Capitol Hill to Seattle Center. Harrison, Thomas, and John streets are are expected to be reconnected. Bike lanes have already been partially laid down along those streets, and significant work has already been completed, in anticipation of that time.

