Maltby residents worry massive apartment complex will ruin quality of life

Maltby residents are upset about plans to build a 360 unit apartment complex on Paradise Lake Road. (Photo: KING)

MALBY, Wash. – Jeffrey Moidell left the big city of Seattle for the quiet community of Maltby to get away from the craziness.

"You can clear your head with all this space. You can breathe," he said. "You can see the stars at night."

But now he fears that craziness is coming to him.

A massive apartment complex is proposed near the intersection of Highway 522 and Paradise Lake Road in Snohomish County. An Arizona-based developer wants to build a 17-acre site comprised of 15 three-story buildings totaling 360 units.

That's probably about 700 more people packing onto the already crowded roads. Traffic already backs up for two miles on Paradise Lake Road at rush hour. It can take 20 or more minutes to travel a single mile.

"It'll make life just that much harder and it will substantially change our quality of life out here," said Moidell.

Maltby is a place where sheep and horses still roam people's properties, and the people want to keep it that way.

Along with an increase in traffic, they're concerned about crime moving in and the impact on schools.

A request for comment to the developer was not returned by press time. Snohomish County officials say the approval process is just beginning, and there are many factors being taken into consideration. They add there will be plenty of opportunity for public input.

There has been so much public outcry, Snohomish County established a web page to keep the public updated on the process.

Jennifer Revenig has lived in the community for more than a decade. She and her neighbors prefer the simple life.

"We're okay with simple homes, having a little bit of land. A lot of people out here have goats or chickens or roosters, and we like that," she said. "I'm worried we're going to lose that."

Snohomish County is the fastest growing county in the state, with more than three-quarters of a million people. Another 200,000 people are expected to move to Snohomish County by 2035 and they'll have to live somewhere.

Moidell agrees, but just not here.

"We don't want that kind of development,” he said. “It's just wrong."

