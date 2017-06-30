Neighbors save three from Lynnwood fire

Fire officials say some fast-acting neighbors helped three people out of a house that caught fire in Lynnwood.

It happened early Friday morning on 14000 block of Jefferson Way.

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement and spread to the back of the house.

Neighbors noticed the flames and banged on the front door until the people inside woke up.

Fortunately, everyone made it out of the house, including one dog and two cats.

