Neighbors push back on Lake Stevens development

A 228 home development over 70 acres is planned near Highway 92 and Callow Road in Lake Stevens. (Photo: KING)

Shane Mahoney is one of many who worry their quality of life will erode if a massive new housing development is built just over the tree line from his Lake Stevens backyard.

"My kids and I like to look at the wildlife and listen to the birds," he said. "It's concerning that it could all go away."

The issue involves a planned 228 home development over 70 acres near Highway 92 and Callow Road in Lake Stevens.

In many ways the development is like any other. The main difference is this deal was drawn up more than a decade ago, before the great recession.

Now that the economy has recovered, building is back on in Lake Stevens, but much has changed since 2006.

The city is now the fastest growing in Snohomish County. The population has increased to more than 31,000 people, straining streets and schools. Additional development threatens the overall quality of life.

Building codes have changed as well. Mahoney believes the city needs to hold builders to current codes that better protect neighbors and the environment rather than those on the books 11 years ago.

"Commute time will be affected because of traffic. My kids could face overcrowded schools," he said. "To move forward with such a large development, I think it should be re-reviewed so it's not being built to 2006 standards."

Lake Stevens Mayor John Spencer says the city is now asking the developer to decrease the number of homes and revise how they plan to handle wetlands and wildlife.

With today's economy he believes if developers want to do business, they'll need to negotiate.

"They ultimately have to get permits from the city,” Spencer said. “We're insisting on these changes. I think we'll prevail."

