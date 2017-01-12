Neighbors fight to save Ponderosa pine

WEST SEATTLE - For decades, a Ponderosa pine has towered above the West Seattle neighborhood near 39th Avenue SW and Stevens. Neighbors describe it as a 100-foot tall, magnificent tree.

But now it is on the chopping block. The property the tree sits on was placed on the market, and Clifford Low bought it. Low plans to build.

Lisa Parriott remembers when she first saw the notice.

"It was posted on the fence, and we were kind of surprised someone would even consider building on such a narrow lot," said Parriott.

According to the city's Department of Construction and Inspections, "historic records proved that this portion of the property qualifies as a historic lot and allows for the construction of a new single family home."

The tree, which neighbors thought would be safe because of the city's Tree Protection Code, is not. The code protects trees considered to be "exceptional" or rare.

Bryan Stevens, spokesperson for the city's Department of Construction and Inspections, says," the code offers flexibility for property owners when preserving an exceptional tree would otherwise prevent them from developing their property."

Stevens added, "in this case the tree is centered on the historic lot and would prevent development if not removed or replaced."

Low plans to build a two-story, single family home with an attached two-car garage.

"It is a towering toaster box, out of scale with our neighborhood. I feel very sorry for the neighbor to the north because the roof deck is going to peer right into their bedroom," said Parriott.

Parriott helped form Friends of the Silent Giant to save the ponderosa pine, and Jim Borrow is part of the group.

"When you start squeezing homes that are out of scale into an environment like this that was not designed for it, it just does not make a lot of sense," said Borrow.

That's why neighbors are fighting it.

"It is only appealable through the hearing examiner and you have to pay," said Parriott.

There was a hearing Thursday, part of an expensive process that is just getting underway.

"We are looking at $6,000 to $10,000 for this, and that’s our access to court and that’s what we think is outrageous," said Parriott.

By phone Low said, "I understand this is an emotional issue, but I think providing housing in this city is very important."

Neighbors say the tall tree is a treausure, and they are focused on protecting it.

