Neighbor detained after man found stabbed to death in Hoodsport

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office found a man dead with multiple stab wounds Sunday night in the rural community of Hoodsport. A woman who deputies believe is a neighbor of the victim has been detained.
The incident happened near Rainbow Way and Cod Place, according to a neighbor who contacted KING 5.
A tweet by the department said more information will be released Monday morning after detectives arrive at the scene.
Detectives on scene of stabbing in Hoodsport. 1 male deceased, 1 female detained. Investigation is just beginning. pic.twitter.com/Nyoihy1pwS— Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) May 1, 2017
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs