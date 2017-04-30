KING
Neighbor detained after man found stabbed to death in Hoodsport

KING 10:50 PM. PDT April 30, 2017

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office found a man dead with multiple stab wounds Sunday night in the rural community of Hoodsport. A woman who deputies believe is a neighbor of the victim has been detained.

The incident happened near Rainbow Way and Cod Place, according to a neighbor who contacted KING 5.  

A tweet by the department said more information will be released Monday morning after detectives arrive at the scene.

