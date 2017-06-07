NBC preemptions of KING 5 coverage this weekend

Jun 6, 2017; Paris, France; Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) in action during her match against Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day ten of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Susan Mullane, Susan Mullane)

Some of your favorite KING 5 local programming will be preempted this week and weekend for teh French Open and Stanley Cup Finals. Here's a look at what to expect.

Thursday

KING 5 News at Noon will be preempted for coverage of the French Open. (Note that the French Open may be preempted by coverage of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee).

KING 5 News at 5, 6:30, and 7 p.m. will be preempted for coverage of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Evening will air live after the game and will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

Friday

KING 5 News at Noon will be preempted for coverage of the French Open.

Saturday

KING 5 Mornings will be preempted for coverage of the French Open.

Sunday

KING 5 Mornings will be preempted for coverage of the French Open.

KING 5 News at 5 and 6:30 p.m. will be preempted for coverage of Game 56 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

