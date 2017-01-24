Navy's weapons warehouse also a bald eagle haven

Bald eagles are prevalent on Naval Magazine Indian Island. (Photo: KING)

INDIAN ISLAND, Wash. – On an obscure military outpost on the Olympic Peninsula, the formidable forces of man and nature cross paths. Weapons of war meet birds of prey.

Naval Magazine Indian Island is a place where you’re greeted by barbed wire as well as stone-faced armed guards. And rightly so, when you consider what they do here.

"We’re almost like a Costco of munitions," said base spokesman Phillip Guerrero.

The base is essentially a weaponry warehouse for the entire West Coast. There is enough firepower in the bunkers to blow your mind, and just about everybody else's on the planet.

"Bombs, bullets, missiles of all kinds," said Guerrero.

So, the last thing you’d assume this place would also be is a peaceful haven for once-endangered birds.

But it is.

And not just any birds, but America’s own national symbol, the bald eagle.

"We’re very proud of our eagle population," said environmental manager Bill Kalina.

Twenty eagles now reside here full-time, raising their families. Another dozen or so just come through and hang out.

Kalina said there are 2,200 acres of pristine habitat under the Navy's care. The shoreline remains largely undeveloped. Big, strong trees support nests, which can weigh up to two tons, and there are plenty of birds and fish for the eagles to feed on.

Because of all that the number of nests here has doubled over the past 20 years.

"We protect our eagles and they respond," said Kalina. "They’re building more and more nests, their populations are increasing, and we get the opportunity to see them."

That's good news for what’s in the sky over Indian Island, as long as there are no unfortunate mishaps with what’s underground.

The Navy conducts environmental tours on the base, located near Port Hadlock. For more information contact Phillip Guerrero.

