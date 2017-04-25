Navy looking to increase SEAL training at Puget Sound bases

Sailors from Special Boat Team 12 conduct boat operations supporting a West Coast-based SEAL team during their maritime operation training cycle. (Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Henderson, Custom)

(Kitsap Sun) Though rarely seen, Navy special operations teams train along local shorelines, trying to avoid detection and not leave a trace.

In 2014, the Navy was granted permission for small SEAL teams to stage water-based training from five state parks — Illahee in Bremerton, Scenic Beach in Seabeck, Blake Island in South Kitsap, and Fort Flagler and Mystery Bay on Marrowstone Island. Now it is proposing to expand training and add sites, changes that require an environmental assessment.

The training would occur on private, public, state or Department of Defense lands along stretches of Puget Sound and the southwestern Washington coast, with permission from property owners or managers. The majority of Kitsap County shoreline would be in play — most of the east side of Hood Canal; along Puget Sound from Kingston to Suquamish; the north-end beaches of Bainbridge Island; and the eastern side of Kitsap County from Poulsbo to Manchester.

The training would consist of diving and swimming; inserting and extracting trainees and equipment using small watercraft; launching and recovering small watercraft; using unmanned underwater vehicles; moving on foot over the beach; hiking to an observation point and using observation techniques while remaining hidden; clearing areas and structures using paint pellets as simulated munitions; conducting high-angle climbing; and using small, unmanned aircraft systems.

It would not include the use of live-fire ammunition, explosive demolitions, manned air operations, off-road driving, vegetation cutting, digging, tree climbing or the building of campfires or infrastructure.

Past training, because it was consistent with current use of the sites, didn't require an environmental assessment, said Navy spokeswoman Sheila Murray. Proposed new training activities, such as staying overnight in a day-use-only park, might not, so a study must be completed.

Navy SEAL training isn't always invisible. They have been spotted practicing with what looks like a black mini-submarine at the Tracyton boat launch and Evergreen-Rotary Park in Bremerton. It's really a SEAL delivery vehicle. About 21 feet long, 4 feet across and full of water, it can carry up to a six-man team and their scuba tanks. It and its operators are based in Hawaii. They conduct cold-water training around Bremerton.





The public can obtain information about the proposal and provide input at an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. May 2 in the North Kitsap High School Commons, 1780 Hostmark St., Poulsbo. There will be no presentation or formal comment session. Navy representatives will be on hand to discuss the proposal. Written feedback can be submitted in person at the meeting or by email to nwnepa@navy.mil until May 18.

