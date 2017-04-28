Dozens of prescription medicine bottles in a jumble. (Photo: Custom)

As part of a national effort to encourage people to safely dispose of old prescription drugs, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) designated Saturday, April 29, as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Everyone is encouraged to bring pills and other solids, like patches, to collection sites where they can be safely disposed of.

In Seattle, the DEA has partnered with the Seattle Police Department and all five precincts will be available as drop-off sites. The SPD advises Seattleites to use the collection sites rather than flush pills down the toilet or throw them away, as those methods of disposal can cause public health and environmental safety concerns.

There are 180 collection sites in the Pacific Northwest. Collections will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous. CLICK HERE to find a collection site near you.

In 2014, it was estimated there were 78 prescription painkiller overdoses per day. Last year, the DEA collected nearly 900,000 pounds of unwanted medicines, a record in the seven-year history of the Drug Take Back Day, bringing the total weight of medicines collected to over five million.

