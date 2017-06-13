National Guard trains on old, repurposed Strykers

The National Guard got new Stryker vehicles, which are actually 15 years old. (Photo: KING)

YAKIMA, Wash. – What’s old is new again for the Washington National Guard.

Some of the Army’s oldest Stryker vehicles are now part of the state’s National Guard fleet, replacing tanks that had been used during state emergencies.

“They are a lot more mobile and a lot easier to work on,” said National Guard Sgt. Christopher Cooper.

Cooper, who works as a Spokane cable utility employee the rest of the year, is learning how to operate a Stryker during his annual two-week training at the Yakima Training Center.

“The training on these is very intensive,” said Cooper.

The Washington National Guard obtained 180 Strykers from the Army.

Stryker vehicles date back to 2002 and have been used extensively in Afghanistan and Iraq.

