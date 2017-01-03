Nathan Hale tops national basketball ranking

SEATTLE –Tuesday night, when the temperature was below freezing, students and parents waited outside of O’Dea High School, some for two hours, to get inside a sold out basketball game.

“I think it is the excitement of the number one player with Nathan Hale, and Brandon Roy as well,” said one parent.

Nathan Hale was just ranked number one in the nation by MaxPreps.com. Last season the team finished 3-18. This season the team is undefeated.

After it was announced this Summer that Brandon Roy, former UW star and three time NBA all-star, would be head coach, some talented players transferred to Nathan Hale, including Michael Porter Junior and his brother Jontay. They moved to Seattle from Missouri after their father accepted a job as an assistant basketball coach at University of Washington.

Nathan Hale took on O’Dea Tuesday night and won 110-68.

“I tell those guys they are not just going to roll up out of bed and win basketball games,” said Roy. “I think they are doing a really good job of coming ready to play.”

Copyright 2016 KING